Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus probably won't work - Vox

Should the Government Support a Second Stimulus Check? By most accounts, the first stimulus check didn’t make a marked impact on the economy (in fact, many people still haven’t received their checks yet). The economy is still facing an uphill battle, much of which is caused by high oil prices and increasing costs for essentials such as food and housing. Personally, I don’t think a 2nd stimulus check is the answer. What do you think?

http://cashmoneylife.com/second-2nd-economic-stimulus-check/

