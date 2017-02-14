{Poll}. What do you think about the 44th President so far???

What achievements and gains has Trump made? Has he made any attempts to make America great again yet? Is he leading the country in the wrong direction? Do you feel you have misjudged Trump's abilities to be a good President? Please. Vote. Give yourself some credit. You are an American citizen. Use your freedoms. I don't care how you do it but put your 2 cents in. You will never know how nice and comfy The age old Constitution is if you don't give her a try on. Your vote count as your voice. You are not muted out if you were outvoted. Never mind that. Have some sportsmanship. If you can't stand President Trump, there is always something you can do about it, but don't keep in to yourself. Vent. Network. Post it to your favorite social site. If you are scared go incognito. Open a new Imprimatur window and sound off. If Trump is doing anything unlawful tell the world so that the citizens are aware of it. Many people are not politically correct, sociable or even up to date with current events People don't usually prioritize politics first in their lives but according to the News on Newsvine.com. Donald Trump is the number one jumping red hot topic and main issue of the headline news of our entire country contrary to activities and belief of the general public. I can see that their has been a major shift in our environment and something is coming down the pipeline. I am distracted from my everyday duties because all I hear in the News is Donald this, Donald that. I want to know what the big deal is. There must be something majorly wrong that's going to affect me in a negative way. People aware and THEN as a whole we will have the support we need to protect what's ours.

