St. Valentine - Saints & Angels - Catholic Online

Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:03 AM
In the year 269 AD, Valentine was sentenced to a three part execution of a beating, stoning, and finally decapitation all because of his stand for Christian marriage. The story goes that the last words he wrote were in a note to Asterius' daughter. He inspired today's romantic missives by signing it, "from your Valentine."

