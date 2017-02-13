In the year 269 AD, Valentine was sentenced to a three part execution of a beating, stoning, and finally decapitation all because of his stand for Christian marriage. The story goes that the last words he wrote were in a note to Asterius' daughter. He inspired today's romantic missives by signing it, "from your Valentine."
St. Valentine - Saints & Angels - Catholic Online
Mon Feb 13, 2017
