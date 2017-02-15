Kudos to Newsvine's staff and NBC digital. You are appreciated.

Do we have any Newsvine fans here. Well, if you are give them some credit. Let them know how much you appreciate them. I love your site. I give you five stars. Let's see what the others think. Keep up the good work. I was reading about the history of Newsvine and found some impressionable information. News items are submitted by both users and professional journalists. Members decide with their online actions what news articles stay on the site and what news is removed. Newsvine was named the Top News Site of 2006 and one of the 50 Best Websites of 2007. Wow.